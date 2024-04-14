Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $32.81 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,057,000 after purchasing an additional 533,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $417.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.92 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

