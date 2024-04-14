YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,249 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,943.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 132,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 83,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.