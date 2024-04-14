Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adlai Nortye
Adlai Nortye Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adlai Nortye
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.
Adlai Nortye Company Profile
Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adlai Nortye
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a Special Dividend?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.