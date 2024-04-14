Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

Shares of ANL stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60. Adlai Nortye has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

Further Reading

