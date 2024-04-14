Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after buying an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after buying an additional 1,599,641 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after buying an additional 850,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,888,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 123.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

