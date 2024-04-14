Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Up 44.2% in March

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514 over the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.14. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

