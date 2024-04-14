The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Position Increased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 83,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.55. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 361.70%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

