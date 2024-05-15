Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Toll Brothers traded as high as $133.84 and last traded at $131.67, with a volume of 291227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.38.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $128,982,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 772,849 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $48,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,294,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 509,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 311,092 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.