Advisor OS LLC Buys New Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,786.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 475,549 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 471,291 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 573,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 434,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,807,000 after acquiring an additional 352,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.74. The company had a trading volume of 179,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,872. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

