PageGroup plc Plans Dividend of $0.24 (OTC:MPGPY)

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2436 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

OTC MPGPY remained flat at $15.00 on Wednesday. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

