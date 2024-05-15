Bunge Global SA Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Bunge Global has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bunge Global to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Bunge Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.33. 258,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.97. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

