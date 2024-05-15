A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $39.80, but opened at $38.14. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 109,412 shares.

Specifically, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,407 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRK. B. Riley cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $861.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

