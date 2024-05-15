Advisor OS LLC Purchases New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Barclays increased their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
