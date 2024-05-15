Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.8 %

PAAS traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 192,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,792. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$16.50 and a twelve month high of C$28.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$35.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gillian Winckler acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,060.00. In other Pan American Silver news, Director Gillian Winckler purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,060.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer purchased 17,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$234,621.33. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

