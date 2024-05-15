Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 589,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,129. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.07%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

