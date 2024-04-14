Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.70

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.62 ($0.11). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11), with a volume of 411,454 shares trading hands.
Minds and Machines Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £23.60 million and a PE ratio of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.70.
Minds and Machines Group Company Profile
Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Minds and Machines Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Minds and Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds and Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.