AlphaQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

