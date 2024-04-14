Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 234.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after buying an additional 4,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 643,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 691,604 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NuStar Energy stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.