Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after buying an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,723,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DHI traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $141.91. The company had a trading volume of 170,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,607. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average is $141.13. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

