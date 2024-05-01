2,803 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 896.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.36 and a 200-day moving average of $204.34.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $1,290,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,130.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $1,290,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,130.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock worth $6,281,961. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

