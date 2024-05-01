16,403 Shares in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SKM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. 9,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,382. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

