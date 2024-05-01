Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 84,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,964. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

