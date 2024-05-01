Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.87. 81,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,783. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.71 and a 200 day moving average of $487.94.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

