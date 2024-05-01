97,256 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 272,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,418. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

