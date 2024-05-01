Savant Capital LLC Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $103.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

