Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

