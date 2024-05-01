Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $95,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,027 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,684,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,950,820 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,450 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

DDD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 109,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 75.90%. The business had revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.33 million. Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 3D Systems

3D Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.