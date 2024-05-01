Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $520,000 Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 298,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 216,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 126,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,555 shares of company stock worth $2,214,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 520,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,390. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.20. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

