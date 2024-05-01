Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,729,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 885,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,100,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 298,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 259,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies
In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance
Shares of ITCI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
