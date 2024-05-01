Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,608 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,682 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,335,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,276 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 140,626.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 489,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 489,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 28.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,013,000 after acquiring an additional 483,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE OGN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. 115,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,261. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

