Beck Bode LLC Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 111,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.