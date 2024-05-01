Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.