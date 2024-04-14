1,000 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE:PBA opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4944 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

