Beck Bode LLC Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,313 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of URI traded down $12.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $655.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $682.42 and its 200-day moving average is $582.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

