Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,554 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE SWN traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,374,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,741,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

