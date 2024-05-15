Advisor OS LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after buying an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,530,000 after buying an additional 524,632 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 552.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 386,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.98. The company had a trading volume of 196,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average is $124.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

