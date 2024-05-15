First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 56,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,061. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.00. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

