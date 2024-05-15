Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,927,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,474,000 after buying an additional 59,476 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,515,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,867,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

MCO traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $408.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,097. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $409.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

