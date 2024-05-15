CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Plans $0.07 Dividend

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
CLP Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CLPHY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. 29,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. CLP has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $8.71.
CLP Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CLP
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.