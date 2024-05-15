CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Plans $0.07 Dividend

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

CLP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLPHY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. 29,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. CLP has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $8.71.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

