Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.01.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paysafe

Paysafe Price Performance

Shares of PSFE stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. 98,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,072. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Paysafe by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Paysafe by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.