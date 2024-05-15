Cummins Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.68 (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 1.68 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

Cummins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMI traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.85. 129,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,441. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.96.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

