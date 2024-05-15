Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 175.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCGN

Ocugen Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of OCGN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. 3,960,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.11.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Truefg LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.