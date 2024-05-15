Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Empire State Realty OP has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 1,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,466. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
