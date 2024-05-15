BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 27 Per Share

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
BRSC stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.30) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,476 ($18.54). The company had a trading volume of 69,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,851. The company has a market capitalization of £698.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 20.22. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,146 ($14.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,478 ($18.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,369.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,334.82.
