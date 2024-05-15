BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 27 Per Share

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BRSC stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.30) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,476 ($18.54). The company had a trading volume of 69,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,851. The company has a market capitalization of £698.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 20.22. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,146 ($14.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,478 ($18.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,369.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,334.82.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

