22,238 Shares in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

United Maritime Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEA traded down 0.04 on Wednesday, hitting 2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. United Maritime Co. has a 12-month low of 2.01 and a 12-month high of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 2.61 and a 200-day moving average of 2.54.

United Maritime Announces Dividend

United Maritime ( NASDAQ:USEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 11.55 million for the quarter. United Maritime had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

