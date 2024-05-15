Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DARE. Dawson James lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

DARE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 555,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,970. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.37% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

