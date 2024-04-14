Everest Group (NYSE:EG) versus Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) Financial Comparison

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fundamental Global and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fundamental Global 14.32% 21.51% 6.89% Everest Group 17.26% 25.05% 6.10%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fundamental Global $26.84 million 1.53 $3.85 million $0.19 7.63 Everest Group $14.59 billion 1.08 $2.52 billion $59.73 6.06

This table compares Fundamental Global and Everest Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fundamental Global. Everest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fundamental Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fundamental Global and Everest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Group 0 3 3 1 2.71

Everest Group has a consensus price target of $435.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.35%. Given Everest Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Fundamental Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. 62.7% of Fundamental Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everest Group beats Fundamental Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

