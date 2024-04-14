Head-To-Head Comparison: FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) & NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS)

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NSTS Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp -60.15% -5.00% -1.54% FFW 16.75% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $6.58 million 7.75 -$3.96 million ($0.80) -11.99 FFW $25.63 million 1.52 $5.70 million $4.08 8.46

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and FFW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FFW has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FFW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NSTS Bancorp and FFW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FFW beats NSTS Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About FFW

(Get Free Report)

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.