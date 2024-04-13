Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after buying an additional 150,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.05. 2,176,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.50, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

