Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 14,567 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,567 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. 5,451,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,135. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.