Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
