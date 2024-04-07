Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.42. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

